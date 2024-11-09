Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery Result Today 09.11.2024 Live: Diwali Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Out At 6 PM, 8 PM- 3 Crore Bumper First Prize, Check Full List Here

Punjab Lottery Result 09.11.2024 Live: The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2024 offers a fantastic opportunity to win crores of rupees. By purchasing a ticket priced at just ₹500, participants stand a chance to win prizes ranging from ₹3 crores to a whopping ₹27.02 crores. This year, the first prize of ₹3 crores will be awarded to two lucky winners, making this Diwali even more joyous.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result: Draw Details

Draw Date: November 9, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

First Prize: 3 crores (for 2 winners)

Lottery Series: A and B

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result: Two First Prizes of 3 Crores Each

Participants in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2024 will be eagerly awaiting their fate. If your ticket number matches the winning combination, you could win the grand prize of ₹3 crores. This year, the draw will award two first prizes worth 3 crores each.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)