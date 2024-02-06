Punjab State Lottery Monthly Result 8 PM Winners List 06.02.2024 (SHORTLY): DEAR 200 MONTHLY Rs.1.50 Crores Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here
Punjab State Lottery Results Today 06.02.2024: The Punjab State Lottery Dear 200 Monthly, Dear 10 Diamond, lottery will declare its results today i.e Tuesday, 06 February 2024 at 6 PM. First Prize In Monthly lotteries of the day is 1.50 Crores Rupees. Participants can view their results at Punjabstatelotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details
Punjab State Lottery Today Result 06-02-2024 Tuesday: The Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 8 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery ”DEAR 200 MONTHLY” and “DEAR 10 DIAMOND WEEKLY” lottery result will be announced today. First Prize In Monthly lotteries of the day is 1.50 Crores Rupees.
Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price
Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Dear 10 Gold Monday
Dear 10 Diamond Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum Thursday
Dear 10 Copper Friday
Dear 10 Mercury Saturday
Dear 10 Iron Sunday
Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 8 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 500 each
Lottery Time: 8 PM
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper
The Punjab State Lottery unveils its daily outcomes every day at 6 pm, while weekly results are disclosed during the same time. Additionally, monthly results are declared on Tuesdays at 8 pm each month. You can tune in to live results on the Zee News English website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery Result Today 06.02.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Punjab State Lottery is a lottery system that provides individuals from all walks of life with an opportunity to try their luck and potentially win prizes. Organized by the government, the Punjab State Lottery conducts its lottery draws fairly, ensuring a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. Established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is located at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020.