Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 22.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 GOLD Rs.10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here
Punjab State DEAR 10 GOLD Weekly lottery for Monday, 22 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the Weekly Lottery is 10 Thousand Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.
Punjab State Lottery Today Result 22-01-2024 Monday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery “ DEAR 10 GOLD ” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 10 Thousand Rupees.
Get Punjab State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper lucky draw below are the details including price:
Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100
Dear 10 Gold Monday
Dear 10 Diamond Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum Thursday
Dear 10 Copper Friday
Dear 10 Mercury Saturday
Dear 10 Iron Sunday
Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 6 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 10 GOLD Result 22.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result
Step 4: Find Dear 10 Gold weekly ticket 22.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Punjab State Lottery Result 22-01-2024 Live: History
In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 4 of "The Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998," read with Rule 3 of "The Lotteries (Regulations) Rule 2010," and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to promulgate the following scheme for conducting a lottery in the state.
Punjab State Lottery 22.01.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Punjab State Lottery is a lottery system that provides individuals from all walks of life with an opportunity to try their luck and potentially win prizes. Organized by the government, the Punjab State Lottery conducts its lottery draws fairly, ensuring a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. Established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is located at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020.