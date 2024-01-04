Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 04.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 Platinum Rs. 10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here

"Punjab State Lottery Today Result (04-01-2024 Tuesday) Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's "DEAR 10 Platinum" will be announced today. The first prize in monthly lotteries for the day is 10 Thousand Rupees."

The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:

Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing:

Lottery Price: Rs-10

Lottery Time: 6 pm

Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100

Dear 10 Gold on Monday

Dear 10 Diamond on Tuesday

Dear 10 Silver on Wednesday

Dear 10 Platinum on Thursday

Dear 10 Copper on Friday

Dear 10 Mercury on Saturday

Dear 10 Iron on Sunday

Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)

Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20

Lottery Time : 6 PM

Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery

Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

Lottery Price: 500 each

Lottery Time: 6 PM

Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000, 2nd Prize 1000000, 3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper

Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket:

You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.

Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)