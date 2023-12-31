Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 31-12-2023 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 Iron Rs. 10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
Punjab State Lottery Results Today 31 December 2023 Live: The Punjab State Lottery Department will declare its results today at 6 PM. Participants can view their results at Punjabstatelotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.
Punjab state Lottery Today Result 31-12-2023 Friday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery 6 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 6 PM of Punjab State lottery “DEAR 10 IRON” will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:
Weekly Lucky Draw and its timing:
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100
Dear 10 Gold on Monday
Dear 10 Diamond on Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver on Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum on Thursday
Dear 10 Copper on Friday
Dear 10 Mercury on Saturday
Dear 10 Iron on Sunday
Monthly Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 6 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Bumper Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 500 each
Lottery Time: 6 PM
Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000, 2nd Prize 1000000, 3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket:
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery Result Friday 31.12.2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details
-1st Prize Rs 10000
-2nd Prize Rs 2000
-3rd Prize Rs 500
-4th Prize Rs 200
-5th Prize Rs 100
Punjab State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 10 IRON Result 31.12.2023
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result
Step 4: Find Dear 10 Iron weekly ticket 31.12.2023
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize