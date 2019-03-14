Rafale Live: RTI Act applies for sensitive information in cases of corruption, SC tells Centre

14 March 2019, 15:49 PM
Bhushan argued that a detailed report has been filed by the government regarding at least 10 defence purchases and it is untenable on their part to now claim the privilege. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Bhushan to focus on the preliminary objections, which is related to admissibility of the leaked documents.
14 March 2019, 15:47 PM
Prashant Bhushan asks why no FIR was lodged by the Centre when these documents started coming out in public domain. He asked how can the government question leaks when the government itself leaked a document containing notings by the then Defence Minister.
14 March 2019, 15:43 PM
Petitioner Prashant Bhushan tells the SC that he doesn't need time to file a reply to the affidavit filed by the government on Wednesday. Advocate Bhushan argues all the documents are already in public domain and Centre cannot claim privilege on these papers.
14 March 2019, 15:38 PM
Justice Joseph said that RTI Act brought a revolution and in 2009, the Centre had said file notings can be made available under the RTI.
14 March 2019, 15:36 PM
While referring to the claim that RTI Act has over riding effect on Official Secrets Act as per Section 22 and Section 24 RTI Act, the SC said that 'even intelligence and security establishments are bound to give info about corruption and human rights violations.' A-G responded saying that security of state supersedes everything.
14 March 2019, 15:33 PM
Responding to A-G's plea, the SC said, "What privilege do you (Attorney General) claim? They have already produced them in court." The A-G claims that petitioners have produced the papers after stealing them and state documents can't be published without explicit permission.
14 March 2019, 15:31 PM
Attorney General KK Venugopal urges the SC to pass an order directing the removal of the leaked pages from the review petitions as the government claims privilege over these documents, ANI reported.
14 March 2019, 15:29 PM
Attorney General KK Venugopal told the SC that the government has made a mistake in filing the CAG report on Rafale deal. "The first three pages are missing and hence, the Govt also wants to bring those pages on record too," he said.
14 March 2019, 15:28 PM
The Centre on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the SC telling that documents filed by the petitioners are "sensitive to national security" and those who were involved in photocopying the papers have committed theft.