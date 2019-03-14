Rafale Live: RTI Act applies for sensitive information in cases of corruption, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing petitions seeking a review of the judgement passed by the apex court in December last year in which it was said that there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process in Rafale deal.

During the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the government had made a mistake in filing the CAG report. "The first three pages are missing and hence, the Govt also wants to bring those pages on record too," he said.

In December, a bunch of petitions alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre had finalised an overpriced deal for Rafale with French firm Dassault to to help Anil Ambani's company bag an offset contract were dismissed by the SC.

Here are the LIVE updates: