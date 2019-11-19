close

Rajasthan election results live: Close contest between BJP and Congress

Rajasthan election results live: The voting to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in these municipal bodies was held on November 16. The polling had started at 7 am and continued till 5 pm and the whole process was done without any major incident. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 08:51
Comments |

The results of the election for all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday. A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in the Congress-ruled state. The main contest is between Congress and main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both parties have claimed that they will win the election and get enough seats to have their candidate as the new chairman. 

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

The voting to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in these municipal bodies was held on November 16. The polling had started at 7 am and continued till 5 pm and the whole process was done without any major incident. According to an election official, the overall voting percentage was 71.53 per cent. Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district recorded the maximum turnout of 91.67 per cent, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 per cent.

It is to be noted that 43 out of 49 municipal bodies had witnessed election in 2014 too and at that time BJP was in power in the state and the saffron party had registered a convincing victory in 2014 election. In 2014, the BJP had won 37 municipal bodies, while the Congress managed to win only six municipal bodies. 

Here are the live updates:

19 November 2019, 08:47 AM

Independent candidate Chanda Panda won election from Ward 40 of Bharatpur.

19 November 2019, 08:46 AM

Congress ahead in Ward 5 in Postal Ballot in Bikaner.

19 November 2019, 08:44 AM

MountAbu: As per the first trend, Vikas Agarwal from Ward 1, Tina Kumari from Ward 2, Narayan Singh Bhati of Congress from Ward 3, Bharat Bansal from Ward No. 4, Ranjit Banoda of Congress in 5 won.
 

19 November 2019, 08:40 AM

Baran: Journalists being stopped outside counting complex in Chhabra, Mangrol. Entry not being given to journalists even after having pass.

19 November 2019, 08:38 AM

Counting of the first round started in Bharatpur. Counting in ward number 1,14,27,40,53 will take place in the first round.

19 November 2019, 08:37 AM

Ajmer civic election: Counting process started, counting officers and candidates from Ward 1-5 arrived in the counting hall, 5 EVMs will be used in each round.
 

