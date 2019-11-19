Rajasthan election results live: Close contest between BJP and Congress

19 November 2019, 08:47 AM
Independent candidate Chanda Panda won election from Ward 40 of Bharatpur.
19 November 2019, 08:46 AM
Congress ahead in Ward 5 in Postal Ballot in Bikaner.
19 November 2019, 08:44 AM
MountAbu: As per the first trend, Vikas Agarwal from Ward 1, Tina Kumari from Ward 2, Narayan Singh Bhati of Congress from Ward 3, Bharat Bansal from Ward No. 4, Ranjit Banoda of Congress in 5 won.
19 November 2019, 08:40 AM
Baran: Journalists being stopped outside counting complex in Chhabra, Mangrol. Entry not being given to journalists even after having pass.
19 November 2019, 08:38 AM
Counting of the first round started in Bharatpur. Counting in ward number 1,14,27,40,53 will take place in the first round.
19 November 2019, 08:37 AM
Ajmer civic election: Counting process started, counting officers and candidates from Ward 1-5 arrived in the counting hall, 5 EVMs will be used in each round.