Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Speaker withdraws plea in SC

27 July 2020, 11:38 AM
Rajasthan High Court to hear BSP General Secretary SC Mishra's plea at 12.30 pm.
27 July 2020, 11:34 AM
Rajasthan HC passed a fresh order on July 24 which raised several other issues including interpretation of 10th Schedule. We will weigh legal options and may challenge High Court order: Kapil Sibal, Rajasthan Speaker's counsel, told SC
27 July 2020, 11:31 AM
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order.
27 July 2020, 10:42 AM
BSP Gen-Secy SC Misra wrote to Governor and Assembly Speaker that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional. Petition is pending before High Court too: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to all its Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test
27 July 2020, 10:27 AM
Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returns the files related to the convening of the Assembly Session, to Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state. Raj Bhawan also seeks some additional details from the state govt. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly Session: Sources
27 July 2020, 10:26 AM
A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress.
27 July 2020, 10:25 AM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that "democracy is in danger" and the entire country is "worried by the way elected governments are being toppled".
27 July 2020, 10:24 AM
The Congress will on Monday stage demonstrations outside all Raj Bhawans at 11 am to lodge their protest against the action of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.