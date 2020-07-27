हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Speaker withdraws plea in SC

Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the petition filed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging Rajasthan High Court's order on the disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 27, 2020 - 11:38
Comments |

Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the petition filed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging Rajasthan High Court's order on the disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs. 

Meanwhile, as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot continues to make efforts to keep his flock together, the BSP has added a new twist in the whole drama by issuing a whip asking its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress. Interestingly, the 6 BSP MLAs had earlier announced their support for the Congress government and merged with the party. The move has been challenged by the BSP in HC with Mayawati's party claiming that the BSP MLAs cannot merge with Congress as both are national parties. 

Here are latest and live updates of Rajasthan political crisis: 

27 July 2020, 11:38 AM

Rajasthan High Court to hear BSP General Secretary SC Mishra's plea at 12.30 pm.

27 July 2020, 11:34 AM

Rajasthan HC passed a fresh order on July 24 which raised several other issues including interpretation of 10th Schedule. We will weigh legal options and may challenge High Court order: Kapil Sibal, Rajasthan Speaker's counsel, told SC 

27 July 2020, 11:31 AM

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order.

27 July 2020, 10:42 AM

BSP Gen-Secy SC Misra wrote to Governor and Assembly Speaker that alleged merger of BSP-Congress is unconstitutional. Petition is pending before High Court too: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to all its Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test 

27 July 2020, 10:27 AM

Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returns the files related to the convening of the Assembly Session, to Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state. Raj Bhawan also seeks some additional details from the state govt. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly Session: Sources

27 July 2020, 10:26 AM

A constitutional & legal situation has risen. Either the High Court should decide or the Governor should intervene in the matter: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief on BSP's whip to all its 6 Rajasthan MLAs to vote against Congress.

27 July 2020, 10:25 AM

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that "democracy is in danger" and the entire country is "worried by the way elected governments are being toppled".

27 July 2020, 10:24 AM

The Congress will on Monday stage demonstrations outside all Raj Bhawans at 11 am to lodge their protest against the action of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M59S

Zee World Exclusive: Rafael aircraft coming to India from France after covering a distance of 7364 Km