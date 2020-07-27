Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Speaker withdraws plea in SC

Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing of the petition filed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging Rajasthan High Court's order on the disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot continues to make efforts to keep his flock together, the BSP has added a new twist in the whole drama by issuing a whip asking its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress. Interestingly, the 6 BSP MLAs had earlier announced their support for the Congress government and merged with the party. The move has been challenged by the BSP in HC with Mayawati's party claiming that the BSP MLAs cannot merge with Congress as both are national parties.

Here are latest and live updates of Rajasthan political crisis: