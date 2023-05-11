LIVE Updates | RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Good News For Students, Rajasthan Board Result Expected Soon

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: In a day or two, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the results for the high school and higher secondary levels. Let us inform you that the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam, which was administered by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan from March 16 to April 11, 2023, and the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam, which was administered from March 9 to April 12, 2023, will be announced shortly. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Rajasthan Board 10th Result and Rajasthan Board 12th Result on the official website, which is good news for students who are impatiently awaiting the results of their 10th and 12th grade exams. There is currently no official notification available regarding the Rajasthan Board Result 2023. All candidates can access the Rajasthan Board Result online by going to the department's official website following the release of the Rajasthan Board Exam Results.