LIVE Updates | RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Good News For Students, Rajasthan Board Result Expected Soon
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: After the official announcement of RBSE Result 2023, all the candidates can check RBSE High School Result 2023 and RBSE Higher Secondary Result online at www.rajresults.nic.in. Let us tell you that after the declaration of RBSE Board Result 2023 by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, you can also check RBSE Board 10th 12th Result on Zee News English.
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: In a day or two, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the results for the high school and higher secondary levels. Let us inform you that the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam, which was administered by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan from March 16 to April 11, 2023, and the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam, which was administered from March 9 to April 12, 2023, will be announced shortly. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Rajasthan Board 10th Result and Rajasthan Board 12th Result on the official website, which is good news for students who are impatiently awaiting the results of their 10th and 12th grade exams. There is currently no official notification available regarding the Rajasthan Board Result 2023. All candidates can access the Rajasthan Board Result online by going to the department's official website following the release of the Rajasthan Board Exam Results.
Rajasthan Board Class 10th 12th Result Date
Rajasthan Board Class 10th 12th Result 2023 is going to be released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan very soon on its official website.
Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Last Year's Date
Last year i.e. in 2022 Rajasthan class 10 result was declared on 13th June. Whereas, the RBSE Class 12 result was declared on June 1. Last year, the pass percentage for RBSE Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce streams was 96.33%, 96.53% and 97.53% respectively. Whereas, the overall pass percentage of students in class 10th has been 82.89%.
RBSE 12th Result 2023: How To checked By SMS
To check RBSE 12th Science Result, students have to send a message in this format – RJ12S{Space}ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750/56263
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to Check
To check Rajasthan Board Class 10th 12th Exam Result, Rajasthan Board Result can download RBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result online by following the steps shown below by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
First of all visit the departmental website of Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .
After that click on RBSE Class 10th Result and RBSE Class 12th Result link.
Enter your Roll Number, Roll Code, Captcha Code on the new page.
Click on the Result button.
Now the Rajasthan Board Exam Result will be open in front of you.
After that you can also download Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result Print / PDF.