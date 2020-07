The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the much-awaited Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 on Tuesday (July 28). As per media reports, the RBSE class 10th results 2020 will be announced at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Once officially declared, the students who appeared in the Rajasthan RBSE class 10 examinations this year will be able to check their scorecards on RBSE's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

