NewsIndia
REET 2022

REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key likely TODAY at reetbser2022.in- Check time and more details here

REET answer key 2022 is expected to release today 31 July, scroll down to know the important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:11 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Answer Key likely TODAY at reetbser2022.in- Check time and more details here

REET 2022 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER) will likely release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) answer key 2022 today August 2. As per the notification, answer keys will be issued separately for Level 1 and Level 2. Once the answer key is out, BSER oInterested candidates can scroll down to know how to calculate marks based on the answer key. The REET answer key will be available for download as it becomes available, therefore candidates should keep an eye on the official website reetbser2022.in. REET is a teacher recruitment exam for primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test were held on July 23 and 24, 2022. For these tests, more than 16 lakh applicants registered. For exam 1, there were roughly 3 lakh 86 thousand 508 registrations, whereas for paper 2, there were 12 lakh 57 thousand 738 applicants.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on REET 2022

Live Tv

REET 2022reet answer key 2022answer keyreet level 2reet paper 2022reet answer key 2022 level 2reet level 2 answer keyBSERreet bser

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?