REET 2022 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER) will likely release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) answer key 2022 today August 2. As per the notification, answer keys will be issued separately for Level 1 and Level 2. Once the answer key is out, BSER oInterested candidates can scroll down to know how to calculate marks based on the answer key. The REET answer key will be available for download as it becomes available, therefore candidates should keep an eye on the official website reetbser2022.in. REET is a teacher recruitment exam for primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test were held on July 23 and 24, 2022. For these tests, more than 16 lakh applicants registered. For exam 1, there were roughly 3 lakh 86 thousand 508 registrations, whereas for paper 2, there were 12 lakh 57 thousand 738 applicants.