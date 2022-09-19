REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: REET Result to be DECLARED SHORTLY at reetbser2022.in- Check latest updates here

REET 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Candidates are waiting for the REET result now. As per latest reports REET result will be out this week. As per reports, the REET Result 2022 was expected to be released in the last week of August. Many local media reports suggested the BSER Ajmer would release the REET Result this week. However, candidates are still waiting for the result. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form was Aug 25, 2022.

BSER will likely release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website this week. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.