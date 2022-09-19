NewsIndia
REET 2022. REET RESULTS

REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: REET Result to be DECLARED SHORTLY at reetbser2022.in- Check latest updates here

REET Results will be out this week, scroll down for all the latest updates on REET 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:48 AM IST


REET 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Candidates are waiting for the REET result now. As per latest reports REET result will be out this week. As per reports, the REET Result 2022 was expected to be released in the last week of August. Many local media reports suggested the BSER Ajmer would release the REET Result this week. However, candidates are still waiting for the result. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form was Aug 25, 2022. 

REET Result 2022

BSER will likely release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website this week. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on REET Result 2022 

19 September 2022
08:48 AM



Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in, once its out.

08:47 AM



Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in, once its out.

08:46 AM

REET 2022 results: Steps to check REET 2022 result

Go to the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

08:45 AM

REET 2022: Answer key was released on Aug 18

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer released REET answer key on August 18.

08:43 AM

REET BSER 2022: Examination was held in July

REET 2022 was held last month, on July 23 and 24, 2022 at exam centres across the state.

