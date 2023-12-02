The vote counting and result announcement for the 2023 Rewa Assembly Constituency Election are scheduled for December 3, as outlined in the election plan released by the Election Commission. Key contenders in the race include Rajendra Shukla from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajendra Sharma from the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several independent candidates. The voter turnout for the Rewa Assembly Constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections was reported at 68.28 percent.

In the 2018 elections, Rajendra Shukla, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, secured victory by defeating Abhay Mishra of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 18,089 votes. The BJP holds a stronghold in this constituency, with Rajendra Shukla serving as a legislator for the fourth consecutive term. With two decades of political experience, Shukla remains a prominent figure in the political landscape.