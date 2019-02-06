Sabarimala temple live: Supreme Court starts hearing review pleas on its judgement

6 February 2019, 11:38 AM
Abhishek Singhvi says, "The exclusion in this case is based on inherent physiological characteristics which has nexus with the nature of the deity, submits. The above argument of intrinsic character of naishtika bhramachari of the deity has not been dealt with by the 2018 judgment and that is my ground for review. The Gods in Hinduism are worshipped in various forms and manifestations and this particular God/ deity is worshipped in this manner. Article 17 has to be read as a caste based or religion based exclusion. In this case there is no exclusion of women or men or any caste of men or women. My third submission is regarding Constitutional morality. My argument is where rights under Article 25 are under consideration, Constitutional morality has to be applied keeping in mind the occupied field facet."
6 February 2019, 11:23 AM
After K Parasaran concludes, V Giri commences his arguments. He says, "Any person who asserts right under Article 25(2)(b) to worship has to do it in consonance with the nature of deity." Relying on Mahendran judgment, he says, "In the absence of any material which shows that it is an exclusionary practice, the 2018 verdict should be reconsidered."
6 February 2019, 11:08 AM
Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society, opens arguments before five-judge bench. He seeks setting aside of verdict that allowed women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple.
6 February 2019, 11:04 AM
Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas seeking review of verdict that had allowed women of all age groups entry into Sabarimala temple.