Live Update: SC to pass order in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case on March 5

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will pass the order in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on March 5.

The top court began hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case on Tuesday morning. A five-judge constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is listening to the politically sensitive case.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, in which the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya was divided equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla by the court.

Here are the live updates from the Supreme Court: