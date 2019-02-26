Live Update: SC to pass order in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case on March 5

26 February 2019, 12:09 PM
SC will pass the order on whether Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute be referred to court-appointed mediator on March 5.
26 February 2019, 12:08 PM
We are of the view that the registry shall be directed to make available translated copies of documents to parties: SC on Ayodhya matter.
26 February 2019, 12:08 PM
Even if there is 1 per cent chance, mediation should be done, suggests SC hearing Ayodhya matter.
Dhavan refers to Allahabad HC verdict, says mediation was tried earlier and was unsuccessful.
26 February 2019, 12:05 PM
Orders were passed to examine UP govt translations and now two years later they raise objections to it, says Vaidyanathan.
26 February 2019, 12:05 PM
Dispute is arising between parties over translation of documents, says CJI Gogoi. "We are not going to waste our time if disputes are going to be raised over translation of documents," says CJI.
Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan for Ram Lalla says translations were verified and accepted by all parties in December 2017.
26 February 2019, 12:03 PM
SC asks parties to show order by which they had agreed to translated documents filed by UP government to which Advocate Dhavan says he will have to check veracity of translated documents.
26 February 2019, 11:13 AM
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing a Muslim party, says he is yet to examine translation of documents.
26 February 2019, 11:13 AM
If translations of documents are now acceptable to all, parties cannot contest translations once proceedings begin, says SC.
26 February 2019, 11:12 AM
SC refers to copies of report filed by Secretary-General on status of documents and sealed records in the Ayodhya case.
CJI Gogoi has asked lawyers of both sides to peruse the report.
26 February 2019, 11:10 AM
The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter. A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing the matter. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.