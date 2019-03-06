Live Updates: Rafale deal documents stolen from Defence Ministry, Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court began hearing a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14 judgement on Rafale fighter jet deal on Wednesday. The top court has earlier refused to order a probe into the deal for procuring 36 Rafale jets from France.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph are hearing the review petitions in the open court.

