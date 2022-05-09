New Delhi: Protests broke out in Shaheen Bagh on Monday (May 9) after an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the area and its adjoining localities.

Hundreds of people, including women, opposed the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of heavy police personnel.

Following the protest, the SDMC officials, who were part of the anti-encroachment drive, returned with bulldozers without conducting the exercise, an official said.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Some women protestors also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise.

In the most latest update, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the Shaheen Bagh and adjoining localities.

While responding to a petition filed against the MCD drive, the top court directed the petitioner to "better" approach High Court.

(With agency inputs)