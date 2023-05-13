LIVE Updates | Shiggaon Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar (JDS) Vs Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (Congress) Vs Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)

Karnataka assembly election result 2023 will be declared today Saturday, May 13, 2023. The voting for the Karnataka state assembly seats were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome likely by mid-day. Earlier, the Zee exit poll predicted victory for Congress, it would be interesting to see what voters of Karnataka have decided for the next 5 years. Shiggaon will witness a fierce battle between Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from JD(S) vs Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from INC vs Basavaraj Bommai from BJP. The results will be announced shortly.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. Shiggaon comes under Haveri district of Karnataka State. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency was recorded at 79.6 percent.

In 2018, Basavaraj Bommai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 9265 votes.