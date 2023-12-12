LIVE | Shillong Teer Result TODAY 12.12.2023 (First and Second Round)

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique Meghalaya game in which the quantity of arrows fired determines the winner. Meghalayateer.com has the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of the competition on December 12. The proper estimation of the number of arrows shot in a day determines the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery Game. Two rounds comprise this lottery game. Teer Betting Centers is open from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM for tickets for both rounds

Date Timing First Round(FR) Second Round(SR) 12-12-2023 4:00pm 12-12-2023 5:30pm

Monday through Saturday between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m.; church visits are scheduled on Sundays. The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act regulates the game, making it lawful and regulated in contrast to other lotteries in India. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which consists of 12 clubs, is in charge of organizing the game.