Shiv Sena Crisis Live News Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Delhi today (July 19) to review the legal strategy on the disqualification petition against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on July 20. Shinde is also expected to meet the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena MPs in the national capital today, a day after he was anointed as the 'chief leader' of the party at the "national executive" meeting.

To questions on a clutch of petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the chief minister said he has faith in the judiciary.

"We have unwavering faith and trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority holds significance," Shinde said.

The breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena members is also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday with a plea to recognise them as a separate group in the lower house.

