Shiv Sena Crisis Live Updates: 'BJP trying to break Maharashtra into three pieces', Sanjay Raut makes big statement
Shiv Sena crisis latest news updates: The breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena members is also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a plea to recognise them as a separate group in the lower house.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live News Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Delhi today (July 19) to review the legal strategy on the disqualification petition against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on July 20. Shinde is also expected to meet the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena MPs in the national capital today, a day after he was anointed as the 'chief leader' of the party at the "national executive" meeting.
To questions on a clutch of petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the chief minister said he has faith in the judiciary.
"We have unwavering faith and trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority holds significance," Shinde said.
The breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena members is also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday with a plea to recognise them as a separate group in the lower house.
Ready for fight over symbol, party, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party was ready for a fight over the symbol and control of the organisation. "We are ready for any fight, be it for the symbol or the party organisation. A few MPs and MLAs may be leaving us. But MLAs and MPs alone do not make up the Shiv Sena," Raut said, adding Shiv Sainiks will make it difficult for the rebels to win any election in the future.
BJP trying to break Maharashtra into three pieces
Sanjay Raut has also claimed that the BJP was trying to break Maharashtra into three pieces, and making a dent in the Shiv Sena ranks was part of the saffron party's conspiracy.
He has also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accusing him of trying to break the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party at a time when the state was struggling to come to terms with massive floods in some parts.
