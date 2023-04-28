Sikkim State Lottery Result 28.4.2023 Today (1 PM) Out Soon, Check List Of Winners

Sikkim State Lottery Results 28.04.2023: The Sikkim state lottery is a lottery administered by the government in the Sikkim state of India. The Sikkim State Lotteries Department oversees its administration, and it offers a selection of daily and weekly lotteries with cash rewards for the winners. Lottery tickets are sold by licenced retailers, and the results are regularly revealed. There are numerous drawings included in the lottery programme, each with a different reward structure and entry fee. The lottery is a well-liked type of gaming in Sikkim and a major source of income for the local government. One of the most well-liked lotteries in the state of Sikkim is the three-times-daily Lottery Sambad, whose results are released the same day.

Sikkim State Lottery Results publishes the lottery draw every day at 11.55 a.m. Every day, the name of this lottery draw changes. Any person can simply purchase a Sikkim State Lottery ticket for only 6 rupees. Due to the Sikkim State Lottery Draw being broadcast live on YouTube, this lottery is quite trustworthy. You have a chance to win almost 1 crore by investing just 6 rupees.