LIVE Updates | Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Votes in Gomati
Voting begins in Tripura's Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023.
Simna is a part of West Tripura assembly district. It is reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes (STs). So, candidates from the community can contestant the election. Total 35,967 electors will vote tomorrow to elect the MLA from Simna. In 2018, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura won the election. By defeating PRANAB DEBBARMA of the Communist Party of India (marxist) by a margin of 1963 votes in 2018, BRISHAKETU DEBBARMA of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura gained the seat.
This time the main battle will be between Kumodh Debbarma of CPM and Binod Debbarma of BJP. Tipra Motha Party's Brishaketu Debbarma can become the dark horse in Tripura Polls 2023.
Biplab Kumar Dev, Former Chief Minister of the state, current Rajya Sabha MP, Haryana BJP in-charge votes in Gomati.
LIVE Updates | Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voters Beaten: CPIM
The BJP has refuted claims made by the CPI(M) that it stopped, assaulted, and intimidated voters in some areas of Tripura.
LIVE Updates | Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Total 13.69 percent Voter Cast Votes Till 9 AM
The ECI has provided a report on the voter turnout as of 9 am. Voter turnout was 13.69 percent as of 9 am, according to the Election Commission. "This is an approximation of a trend because data from some polling places (PS) takes some time to get in and because postal ballot voting is not included in this trend. The EC disclaimer notes that all polling agents receive the final data for each PS on Form 17C.
LIVE Updates | Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Amit Shah Urges Natives, Youth to Vote For Good Governance
Elections for the Tripura Assembly began Today amid tight security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged all Tripurans to cast their ballots for a development-oriented government.
Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly.
Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura.
Amit Shah (AmitShah) February 16, 2023
Dr. Manik Saha, the chief minister of Tripura, votes in Agartala's assembly elections.
