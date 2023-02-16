LIVE Updates | Simna Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Votes in Gomati

Simna is a part of West Tripura assembly district. It is reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes (STs). So, candidates from the community can contestant the election. Total 35,967 electors will vote tomorrow to elect the MLA from Simna. In 2018, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura won the election. By defeating PRANAB DEBBARMA of the Communist Party of India (marxist) by a margin of 1963 votes in 2018, BRISHAKETU DEBBARMA of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura gained the seat.

This time the main battle will be between Kumodh Debbarma of CPM and Binod Debbarma of BJP. Tipra Motha Party's Brishaketu Debbarma can become the dark horse in Tripura Polls 2023.

