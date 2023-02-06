topStoriesenglish2570169
LIVE Updates | South India News Today: KCR Govt Announces Good News For Homeless People

South India News Today: Zee News English brings the latest South India news, Breaking news from six states of South India - Karnataka, Kerala,Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry. Find all the South India news headlines, videos, comments, breaking news, pictures, photos and Video News here.

  • The politics of South India is different from other parts of the country.
  • There are a total of 139 Lok Sabha seats in the six states of South India - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
  • Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

South India Latest News Headlines: Politics in South India (except Karnataka) is typically dominated by regional parties than by the larger national political parties such as the Indian National Congress (INC) or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, both the BJP and INC have had some success in forging alliances with regional parties. Unlike in North India, where religion plays an important role in driving local politics, South India's political issues of contention are mainly caste, language and ethnicity.

06 February 2023
13:50 PM

Land Owners to get Rs 3 lakh From KCR Govt

Telangana has now come up with another new scheme to help people construct their houses in their own lands. The Government would now be extending a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh per house, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced during his budget speech in the Assembly on Monday.

