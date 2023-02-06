LIVE Updates | South India News Today: KCR Govt Announces Good News For Homeless People

South India Latest News Headlines: Politics in South India (except Karnataka) is typically dominated by regional parties than by the larger national political parties such as the Indian National Congress (INC) or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, both the BJP and INC have had some success in forging alliances with regional parties. Unlike in North India, where religion plays an important role in driving local politics, South India's political issues of contention are mainly caste, language and ethnicity.