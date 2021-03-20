LIVE: Congress, Left and TMC stalled West Bengal's development for decades, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is set to address a rally on Saturday (March 20) in West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua. The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11:15 am and 2:30 pm respectively. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the two poll-bound states.

Joining the fight for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address three rallies on Saturday in Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura. West Bengal CM’s rallies are scheduled to be held at 12 pm, 1 pm and 2 pm respectively.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to rally in poll-bound Assam on Saturday (March 20). The Congress leader will be holding two public meetings, one at Bapuji Stadium in Jorhat and the other at Gohpur Higher Secondary School Ground, Biswanath district.

In other developments, BJP is likely to release a manifesto in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal today for the upcoming Assembly elections.

