LIVE: Congress, Left and TMC stalled West Bengal's development for decades, says PM Narendra Modi

20 March 2021, 13:06 PM
We're determined to realise full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership. Talks focussed on wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding military to military engagement, info sharing & cooperation in emerging areas of defence & mutual logistics support, says Rajnath Singh.
We also reviewed many bilateral & multilateral exercises and we agreed for increased cooperation between Indian military, US Indo-Pacific command, Centre Command & Africa Command. We've signed LEMOA, COMCASA & BECA agreements & we've agreed to realise their full potential, says Defence Minister while addressing the press.
India has scaled a significant peak in its battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The total vaccination coverage has surpassed 4 crores. 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, revealed Ministry of Health.
I would like to express my deepest condolences for the tragic accident that killed an Indian Air Force pilot (Ashish Gupta), earlier this week, says US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.
Our relationship is a stronghold of free & open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation & freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security, says US Defence Secretary.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III issue joint statement.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III issue joint statement.
PM Narendra Modi: Congress, Left and TMC stalled West Bengal's development for decades.
PM Modi: Didi has wasted 10 very crucial years of the youth of Bengal. Her party is the school of cruelty, and its syllabus is Tolabaji, cut-money, syndicate and is a training centre for harassing and troubling people.
PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal: You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. The TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction.
PM Narendra Modi refers to WhatsApp, Instagram global outage and attacks Mamata Banerjee-led government. "WhatsApp, Instagram was down for 50 minutes, but there's no development in West Bengal from the past 50 years," says PM Modi.
Last night, for 50-55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down that left everyone worried!
Here in Bengal, development, belief, dreams have been down for 50-55 years, and thus, I understand your impatience to bring in a change!
PM Narendra Modi: Agriculture, irrigation and cold storage facilities in this region will be made better. We'll also improve the healthcare facilities and rural roads. We'll ensure clean drinking water to every household in the region.
PM Modi: I am proud that my party has leaders like Dilip Ghosh.
PM Modi: I am proud that my party has leaders like Dilip Ghosh.
PM Modi: Your excitement reflects that Bengal will form a BJP govt after the Vidhan Sabha elections. A BJP govt is essential for a prosperous future of Bengal. 130 karyakartas from Bengal have laid down their lives in this struggle.
We will bring development in West Bengal in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi
West Bengal supports BJP! Watch from Kharagpur.
'Bengal me is baar, BJP ki Sarkar', says PM Narendra Modi at Kharagpur
PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting at Kharagpur, West Bengal.
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.
West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kharagpur, where he will address a public rally shortly.
West Bengal: PM Modi arrives in Kharagpur, to address the public shortly.
PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting at Kharagpur, West Bengal.
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.
Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III pays tribute at the National War Memorial - Watch.
#WATCH Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III pays tribute at the National War Memorial.
The US Secretary, who is on a three-day official visit to India, called on PM Narendra Modi yesterday and also met NSA Ajit Doval. pic.twitter.com/FrrjBID2YA
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs are also present at the meeting.
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan.
CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs are also present at the meeting.
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan.
Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station. More details awaited.
India reported a massive surge of 40,953 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Country recorded the highest single-day spike in the last four months on Saturday (March 20) as per the government data.
Now, India's total caseload stands at 1,15,55,284. The country also reported 188 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number fatalities to 1,59,558.
Three PAC women battalions to be established after three women warriors who sacrificed themeslves in India's freedom struggle - Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi & Jhalkaribai. All formailities are complete, says CM Yogi Adityanath at an event on death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi.
Fire had broken out in New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at 6:45 am. The affected coach was detached. All passengers are safe. Train departed at 8:20 am, said Indian Railways authorities. (ANI)
BJP is likely to release a manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections today.
West bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address three rallies on Saturday in Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura. West Bengal CM’s rallies are scheduled to be held at 12 pm, 1 pm and 2 pm respectively.
PM Narendra Modi is set to address a rally on Saturday (March 20) in West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua. The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11:15 am and 2:30 pm respectively. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the two poll-bound states.