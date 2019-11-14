Live: SC set to deliver verdicts in Sabarimala, Rafale deal, contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi shortly

NEW DELHI: All eyes are on the Supreme Court, which is set to pronounce crucial verdicts in three cases - review petitions challenging entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala temple, Rafale deal and the contempt of court plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - on Thursday.

After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter of November 9, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is left with four other important judgments before leaving office on November 17 (Sunday).

Sabarimala temple row pertains to the Supreme Court lifting the ban that prevented women and girls between the menstruating age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine in Kerala and terming the centuries-old religious practice as illegal and unconstitutional in September 2018. As many as 65 petitions were filed against the September 28, 2018, verdict that ended the ban seeking review of SC's verdict.

A CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led five-judge Constitution bench reserved its decision over the review pleas on February 6. As the temple will open for an annual three-month pilgrimage on November 17, the Supreme Court will declare its verdict in the review case of Sabarimala temple today.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will rule on Thursday on the review petitions filed against its December 14, 2018, judgment by which the Narendra Modi-led government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets and demanding a criminal investigation into the controversial government-to-government deal with France.

The December verdict had declined a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations in the purchase of 36 jets from France’s Dassault Aviation at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The review pleas were filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, among others, in December. Later, the apex court reserved verdict on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14 judgment. The court had reserved its verdict on May 10.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, objected to the review petition and said the basic grounds for seeking review of the verdict are the same as they were in the main petition. The petitioners are seeking a review of the judgment on the basis of “secret documents". He also referred to the secrecy clause of the inter-governmental agreement between India and France and said the matter pertains to defence deals and not the award of contract for construction of flyover or dams. Venugopal sought dismissal of the review petitions.

The court will also pronounce the judgment on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi`s comments referring to the apex court in a political statement in the run up to the Lok Sabha election in May 2019. The plea was filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the Supreme Court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against PM Modi.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for Lekhi, argued that Gandhi should make an apology to the public for wrongfully attributing the top court in a political speech. Gandhi had told the Supreme Court to close the criminal proceedings against him, as he has already tendered an apology for linking the top court to a political slogan - "Chowkidar Chor Hain" - of his party.

