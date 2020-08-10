Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2020 live: Results today at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Around 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams will get their result on Monday, August 10. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is scheduled to announce the scores at 9.30 am. Sudents can check the result through the websites – dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The results will also be displayed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

The Tamil Nadu's DGE has decided that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced on July 16.

