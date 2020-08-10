हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2020 live: Results today at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

Once declared, students can check their scorecrad on the official website of the board, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be displayed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 10, 2020 - 07:44
Around 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams will get their result on Monday, August 10. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is scheduled to announce the scores at 9.30 am. Sudents can check the result through the websites – dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu's DGE has decided that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced on July 16.

Follow all the update on Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th result 2020 here:

 

10 August 2020, 07:44 AM

The Tamil Nadu SSLC which was scheduled to be held in March was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and was later cancelled. Students this year are evaluated based on a special scheme; under which 80 percent of the weightage will be given to quarterly or half yearly exams and remaining 20 percent to the attendance.

10 August 2020, 07:41 AM

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in
2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'
3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth
4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy
5. Save and download the result
6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

