Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2020 live: Results today at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

10 August 2020, 07:44 AM
The Tamil Nadu SSLC which was scheduled to be held in March was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and was later cancelled. Students this year are evaluated based on a special scheme; under which 80 percent of the weightage will be given to quarterly or half yearly exams and remaining 20 percent to the attendance.
10 August 2020, 07:41 AM
Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:
1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in
2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'
3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth
4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy
5. Save and download the result
6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future