LIVE Updates | Telangana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Will BJP Win Big In Congress-Ruled State?

In the state, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M) are in fierce competition.

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana has seventeen seats in the Lok Sabha. According to exit polls, the BJP and the NDA are expected to win a majority of these seats, though some, like ABP-Cvoter, predict a close contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

In December 2023, the Congress won the Telangana Assembly elections. On May 13, the state voted for its 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, recording a voter turnout of 61.54%. One of the BJP's prominent candidates, Madhavi Latha, is contesting against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

