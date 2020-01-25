Telangana municipal polls 2020 result live updates: TRS takes early lead

The counting of votes in the Municipal elections held in Telangana on January 22 began at 8:00 am on Saturday (January 25). The ruling TRS, which swept the rural local body polls last year, is hopeful of continuing its impressive performance.

The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

According to the state election commission, there were 53,37,260 registered voters out of which 26,64,885 were women who voted for the ULBs. Moreover, 50 per cent of the seats in the 120 municipalities (2,727 municipal wards) and nine municipal corporations (325 divisions) were reserved for women under the new Municipal Act.

According to State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy, all arrangements for counting of votes and nearly 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for counting of votes.

Here are the live updates: