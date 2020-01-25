हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana municipal polls 2020 result live updates: TRS takes early lead

The counting of votes in the Municipal elections held in Telangana two days ago would be taken up on Saturday (January 25) and the ruling TRS, which swept the rural local body polls last year, is hopeful of continuing its impressive performance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 10:22
File photo

The counting of votes in the Municipal elections held in Telangana on January 22 began at 8:00 am on Saturday (January 25). The ruling TRS, which swept the rural local body polls last year, is hopeful of continuing its impressive performance.

The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

According to the state election commission, there were 53,37,260 registered voters out of which 26,64,885 were women who voted for the ULBs. Moreover, 50 per cent of the seats in the 120 municipalities (2,727 municipal wards) and nine municipal corporations (325 divisions) were reserved for women under the new Municipal Act. 

According to State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy, all arrangements for counting of votes and nearly 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for counting of votes. 

Here are the live updates:

25 January 2020, 10:22 AM

Dhubbaka:2/20

TRS: 2
Congress:0
BJP:0
Others:0

25 January 2020, 10:15 AM

Chityala:1/12

TRS: 1
Congress:0
BJP:0
Others:0

25 January 2020, 10:14 AM

Bodhan:1/38

TRS: 1
Cong:0
BJP:0
Others:0

 

25 January 2020, 09:53 AM

TRS won 11 divisions from Parakal municipality and 4 divisions in Sircilla municipality

25 January 2020, 08:52 AM

Over 10,000 personnel have been deployed for counting of votes in Telangana

25 January 2020, 08:32 AM

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on January 23 had ordered re-polling in three booths in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts which were held on Friday January 24. 

25 January 2020, 08:30 AM

AIMIM candidate won three divisions from Bhainsa Municipality in Nirmal district. 

25 January 2020, 08:18 AM

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate emerged victorious from Alampur Municipality.

25 January 2020, 08:11 AM

Counting of votes in the Municipal elections held in Telangana begins. 

25 January 2020, 08:10 AM

The TRS bagged all 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural local body elections held last year and the party is hopeful of continuing its impressive performance in the municipal polls, according to TRS sources.

25 January 2020, 08:09 AM

Election to the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was held peacefully on Friday (Jan 24) with an estimated 62% of voters exercising their franchise

25 January 2020, 08:09 AM

The election to the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was not held on January 22 due to court cases regarding the poll.

25 January 2020, 08:09 AM

The percentage of polling registered in municipal corporations was 58.83%.

25 January 2020, 08:09 AM

Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state, except Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, was held amid tight security on January 22 and 74.40 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the municipalities.

