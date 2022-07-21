Kolkata: After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to hold its party's mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata today. A day before the rally, the Chief Minister said that Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule". "We are dedicating this rally to the martyrs and against the authoritarian rule of the Centre," Banerjee said after visiting the venue to see for herself the preparations. The party plans to make its annual rally a grand success. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that around 20 lakh people will attend the programme. According to TMC sources, the party is likely to announce at the rally its strategy for strengthening Opposition unity against BJP and its pan-India expansion plans.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president. She continues to observe the day even after she formed the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and came to power in 2011.