TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president.
Kolkata: After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to hold its party's mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata today. A day before the rally, the Chief Minister said that Martyrs' Day rally will be against the Centre's "authoritarian rule". "We are dedicating this rally to the martyrs and against the authoritarian rule of the Centre," Banerjee said after visiting the venue to see for herself the preparations. The party plans to make its annual rally a grand success. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that around 20 lakh people will attend the programme. According to TMC sources, the party is likely to announce at the rally its strategy for strengthening Opposition unity against BJP and its pan-India expansion plans.
TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president. She continues to observe the day even after she formed the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and came to power in 2011.
Martrys' Day update: BJP cancels Uluberia rally in wake of Calcutta HC's conditions
West Bengal BJP called off its public meeting in Howrah's Uluberia, scheduled to be held today, citing its inability to hold a successful rally in view of the Calcutta High Court's conditions. The saffron party has decided to hold the event at a later date, which is yet to be decided.
Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional permission to BJP to hold the rally on the same day the TMC will hold its massive Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya said the meeting can be held from 8 PM to 10 PM, and BJP has to ensure that law and order are maintained and that no speaker issues any provocative statements. Also, the saffron party must ensure that NH 16 is not obstructed due to the rally.
Martyrs' Day rally: Twelve heavy radio flying squads will be deployed, and an adequate number of PCR vans will patrol the city streets on Wednesday night. Many people will reach Kolkata by crossing Hooghly River. Special DMG boats and divers will be deployed for their safety, he added.
Mamata's Martyrs' Day rally updates: Tight security arrangements will be in place for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally in the Esplanade area of Kolkata on Thursday, police said. A total of 4,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city, of whom 3,500 will be at the venue in the heart of the city. Additional CCTVs have been installed there, a senior officer said. A tab will be kept on the movement of rally attendees towards the venue, and policemen in plainclothes will be posted at different entry points to the city, he said.
