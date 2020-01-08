Live updates: MEA issues advisory, asks Indians to avoid travelling to Iraq

The nation on Wednesday morning woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

The Bharat bandh called on Wednesday by the trade unions has affected train movements in Odisha and West Bengal. The bandh has been called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government". The ten central trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not be taking part in the strike.

Iran said it launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 am local time, the US military said on Tuesday.

