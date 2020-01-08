Live updates: MEA issues advisory, asks Indians to avoid travelling to Iraq

8 January 2020, 10:18 AM
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for people travelling to Iraq. The statement read, "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq."
8 January 2020, 09:33 AM
The Ukraine International Flight 752 crashed but there is yet no word on casualties.
8 January 2020, 09:19 AM
A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashed in Iran on Wednesday morning due to technical failure. A Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran's Tehran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport due to a technical issue, reported Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA.
8 January 2020, 08:50 AM
Bharat bandh supporters resort to stone-pelting and vandalism in Coochbehar’s Tufanganj in West Bengal.
8 January 2020, 08:46 AM
Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 10 am in Delhi.
8 January 2020, 08:44 AM
In West Bengal, train services on the Sealdah (South) section have been affected as the supporters of the general strike have thrown banana leaves between Ghutiari Sharif and Champahati on the canning section, Lakshmikantapur- Mathurapur on the Lakshmikantapur -Baruipur section and between Magrahat - Hotor on the Diamond Harbour section. On the Howrah main line section banana leaves were thrown between Rishra -Konnagar. Services on the Asansol and Malda divisions are however normal.
8 January 2020, 08:38 AM
The agitation at different places has adversely affected the train services in Odisha and West Bengal. In Odisha, due to public agitation started from 6 am at Talcher and 6.30 am at Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Bhadrak and Kendujhargarh the following trains are detained enroute at different stations:
68407--Bhadrak-Brahmapur passenger at Bhadrak from 6.30 am
58425--Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar passenger at Kendujhargarh from 6.30 am
12893--Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City at Bhubaneswar from 6.30 am
12863--Howrah-Yesvantpur Express at Brahmapur from 6.00 am
68434--Ichhapur-Cuttack MEMU at Brahmapur
58132--Puri-Rourkela passenger at Bhubaneswar.
8 January 2020, 08:35 AM
In view of the nationwide strike call given by trade unions on Wednesday (January 8), the Centre, as well as state governments, have taken requisite measures to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents during the day-long all-India shutdown. Alert has also been issued in Uttar Pradesh by DGP headquarters in the wake of the strike call. As the Bharat Bandh call has been announced by 10 trade unions along with six bank unions, the strike will have an impact on banking operations, including ATM services. Trade unions have claimed that about 25 crore people would participate in the nationwide strike, which has been called to protest against the Centre's recent banking reforms and policies.
8 January 2020, 08:33 AM
All is well! Missiles launched frm Iran at 2 military bases located in Iraq.Assessment of casualties&damages taking place now. So far,so good!We have most powerful& well equipped military anywhere in world,by far!I will be making statement tomorrow morning: US President Donald Trump
8 January 2020, 08:31 AM
The second series of rockets have been launched toward US targets in Iraq soon after over a dozen ballistic missiles struck two military bases used by US forces in Iraq, Iranian media reported.
8 January 2020, 08:30 AM
Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday. The defence department said that the US is working on initial battle damage assessments and the bases have been put on high alert to prevent further attacks. The attack comes days after Washington assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.