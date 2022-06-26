Tripura bypolls results live updates: Voting for the Tripura bypolls in four Assembly constituencies took place on Thursday (June 23). Out of 1,89,032 people, over 78.58 per cent of them cast their votes amid incidents of violence. Reportedly, a policeman was stabbed and a journalist was assaulted while they were on their way to cast their vote. However, the ruling party BJP denied these incidents and charges of violence.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC had alleged that there was violence during polling and rigging of seats as well.

Tripura bypolls results will be announced today (June 26) and the counting of votes for the by-elections to Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

To prevent violence, the election Commission has undertaken precautionary measures such as imposing prohibitory orders 144 CrPc within 200 metre radius of the counting centres. In addition, central forces will be present around the counting venues.

In the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting against five other candidates. The bypolls were required after the death of CPI-M legislator Ramendra Chandra Debnath and resignation of 3 BJP MLAs.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Tripura Bypolls Results.

Live TV