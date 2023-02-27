LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Tipra Motha vs BJP, Who Will Emerge Victorious? Check Latest Updates Here

Tripura 2023 polling across all 60 constituencies concluded on February 16 in a single place which was largely peaceful. Almost 24.66 lakh of the 28.14 lakh eligible voters had cast ballots. Almost 88% of eligible voters cast ballots in the state, according to the Indian Election Commission. Tripura registered 89.38% of eligible voters in the 2018 assembly elections, whereas the highest polling percentage was 93 in 2013. Significantly, the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 92.09, while the Town Bardowali assembly constituency saw the lowest voter participation at 80%, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is competing against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha.

The vote counting for Tripura election will take place on March 2. Where as Exit polls for the Tripura assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and News Sites today, February 27 after votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya. According to the guidelines, opinion polls are not allowed to be broadcast 48 hours before the end of polling.

