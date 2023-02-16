LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Over 32% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 am
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting is currently underway for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura amid tight security. The polling began at 7 am across 3,337 polling stations in the northeastern state and will continue till 4 pm.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting is currently underway for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura. The polling began at 7 am across 3,337 polling stations in the northeastern state and will continue till 4 pm. As per the officials, Tripura has recorded a voter turnout of 32.06 per cent till 11 am. Around 28.13 lakh voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise during the day to determine the fate of 259 candidates.
This time, Tripura is witnessing a triangular fight with the BJP-IPFT alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also trying its luck and has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies.
Votes will be counted on March 2.
Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023:
Tripura elections: A look at voter turnout at different districts
Tripura elections: As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, Dhalai recorded the highest voter turnout at 33.92 per cent. While Gomati saw a 30.57 per cent voter turnout, Khowai recorded 30.88 per cent.
The voter turnout in North Tripura was logged at 29.48 per cent, Sepahijala at 31.72 per cent, South Tripura at 33.61 per cent, Unakoti at 31.85 per cent and West Tripura at 33.18 per cent.
Tripura Elections: Tripura has recorded a voter turnout of 32.06 per cent till 11 am.
Why are 2023 Tripura polls important?
Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies is scheduled to take place on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The 2023 Tripura polls are important as political pundits see the possibility of a tough contest between the ruling party and the opposition, the first in a year of polls to elect state governments.
Till 2018, the electoral contest in the northeastern state was largely between the Congress and CPI(M), with smaller tribal parties playing minor but at times crucial roles.
The BJP winning the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls for the second consecutive term will give it a big boost ahead of the general elections next year.
Tripura Assembly elections 2023: A look at 2018's results
Tripura Assembly elections 2023: In 2018, the BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the state for 35 years since 1978. The saffron party had won a total of 36 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly to form the government. The party received 43.59 per cent of the votes.
The CPI (M) bagged 16 seats with a 42.22 per cent vote share, while the IPFT won eight seats and Congress could not open its account.
Bru Migrants from Mizoram vote for first time in Tripura Polls
Tripura Polls: The Bru Migrants, who resettled in Tripura from Mizoram, exercised their right to vote for the first time in the state today.
After the Bru Migrants from Mizoram were resettled in the State of #Tripura, they exercised their right to vote for the first time in the State.
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
Due to ethnic violence in the western part of Mizoram in 1997, a large number of minority Bru (Reang) families had migrated to North Tripura in 1997-1998.
Around 5,000 families of Bru migrants were given shelter in relief camps in the Kanchanpur district of North Tripura.
Tripura polls: 'Enthusiasm palpable among voters, especially women,' says Chief Electoral Officer
Tripura polls: Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao has said that "enthusiasm was palpable among the voters, especially women".
Women voters enthusiastically participating in the festival of #Democracy. Glimpses of women voters from #Tripura.
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 16, 2023
Tripura Election: Vote 'without fear', Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urges voters
Tripura Election: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls.
"People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress," Kharge said in a tweet.
"Vote, without fear," he added.
Tripura Election 2023: CPI supporter beaten outside polling station, taken to hospital
Tripura Election 2023: A CPI supporter was beaten outside Kalacherra polling station in the Shantirbaazar constituency in South Tripura, and has been taken to the hospital.
"Suo Motu FIR has been lodged in Shantirbaazar PS. We'll arrest the culprits soon," SP South Tripura said.
Tripura polls: 13.23% voter turnout recorded in first two hours
Tripura Election 2023: Manik Saha votes in Bordowali, says BJP will 'definitely' form govt
Tripura Election 2023: Chief Minister Manik Saha has cast his vote at a polling station in Bordowali and said that his BJP will "definitely" form the government.
"My appeal to all voters of Tripura is to participate in the festival of democracy & exercise their democratic rights to build "Unnat Tripura, Shrestha Tripura"," he said in a tweet.
I have cast my vote at Tulsibati School under 8-Town Bordowali constituency.
I have cast my vote at Tulsibati School under 8-Town Bordowali constituency.

My appeal to all voters of Tripura is to participate in the festival of democracy & exercise their democratic rights to build "Unnat Tripura, Shrestha Tripura".
— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) February 16, 2023
#TripuraElection2023 | I offered prayers in the morning and prayed for peaceful voting everywhere. You can see people have come out to vote. I am confident that BJP will definitely form the Government here: Tripura CM and BJP's Town Bordowali candidate, Manik Saha
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Tripura Elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in 'record numbers'
Tripura Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of the northeastern state to vote in 'record numbers'.
In a tweet, he said, "Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise."
Tripura polls 2023: This time, it's BJP-IPFT vs Congress-CPI(M) vs Tipra Motha Party vs TMC
Tripura polls 2023: This time, Tripura is witnessing a multi-corner fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also trying its luck and has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies.
While the BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat.
The Left Front is contesting 47 seats and the Congress 13 constituencies.
There are also 58 Independent aspirants in the fray.
Tripura Assembly Election: 28 'critical' polling stations
Tripura Assembly Election: Of the 3,337 polling stations, 1,100 booths have been identified as 'sensitive' and 28 as 'critical'.
Around 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces are on guard to ensure the election is conducted in a peaceful manner.
31,000 officials of the state armed police and the state police have also been deployed at various places to maintain law and order.
Tripura Assembly Election LIVE Updates: 28.13 lakh voters likely to exercise their franchise
Tripura Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Around 28.13 lakh voters may exercise their franchise during the day.
Morning shows the Day.
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting underway, BJP looks to retain power
LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting is currently underway for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura. The polling began at 7 am in 3,337 polling stations to decide the fate of as many as 259 candidates. The voting will continue till 4 pm.
Today is the poll day for all 60 Assembly Constituencies in #Tripura.
Today is the poll day for all 60 Assembly Constituencies in #Tripura.

Voting is your Right & your Duty. Don't forget to cast your valuable vote.
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 16, 2023
