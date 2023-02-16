LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Over 32% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 am

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting is currently underway for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura. The polling began at 7 am across 3,337 polling stations in the northeastern state and will continue till 4 pm. As per the officials, Tripura has recorded a voter turnout of 32.06 per cent till 11 am. Around 28.13 lakh voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise during the day to determine the fate of 259 candidates.

This time, Tripura is witnessing a triangular fight with the BJP-IPFT alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also trying its luck and has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023: