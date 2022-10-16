TS EAMCET 2022 (SHORTLY) LIVE UPDATES: Seat allotment result to be DECLARED TODAY at 12 PM on tseamcet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

Telangana LIVE: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 16, 2022. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result for Round 2 through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from October 16 to October 18. The online registration process was started on October 11 to 12. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12. The options freezing date was October 13.

Earlier, TSCHE announced the TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately. The TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 round 2 will be announced on October 16.