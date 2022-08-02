NewsIndia
TS ECET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Answer key TODAY at 6 PM on ecet.tsche.ac.in- Check details here

TS ECECT 2022 Answer key to be released today at 6 PM, candidates can download the answer key from the official website.

TS ECET 2022 LIVE: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Answer Key will be released today, August 2, 2022. The answer key will be available for download at the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in from 6 pm onwards today. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2022 exam on August 1. Once the answer keys are released on the official website, candidates will have to enter the login details such as date of birth, roll number and other details if asked for any. 

Candidates can also raise their objections against the answers provided in the key through the TS CET official website. The TS ECET 2022 objection link will also be available from 6 pm onwards today and candidates can challenge the answer key till August 4, 2022, at 4 pm.

