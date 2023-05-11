UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Final phase of voting begins

Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls live updates: Voting for the second and the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh is currently under and is being held in 38 districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. Voting began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase.

In the final phase of UP local body polls, as many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting will be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats. The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.

The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first phase of voting was held on May 4 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates on UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023: