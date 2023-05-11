UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Final Phase Of Voting Begins
UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Latest Updates: The urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Trending Photos
Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls live updates: Voting for the second and the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh is currently under and is being held in 38 districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. Voting began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase.
In the final phase of UP local body polls, as many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting will be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats. The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.
The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The first phase of voting was held on May 4 and the votes will be counted on May 13.
Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates on UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023:
UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Final phase of voting begins
UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Second and the final phase of voting has begun.
UP election today: According to the final list of reserved seats, the mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC (female), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad for OBC (female), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ghaziabad have been reserved for women.
UP nikay chunav news: Yogi Adityanath among top BJP leaders who campaigned
UP nikay chunav news: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were among the top BJP leaders who campaigned for the party candidates contesting UP 'nikay chunav'.
From the opposition camp, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and Shivpal Yadav extended a helping hand to SP president Akhilesh Yadav and campaigned for the party nominees.
UP civic poll latest news: Over 1.92 crore eligible voters in this phase
UP civic poll latest news: The State Election Commission has informed that over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase of the UP urban local body elections.
UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Latest Updates: 39,146 candidates in the fray
UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Latest Updates: In this phase, as many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Polling will also be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats.
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have already been elected unopposed.
UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Final phase of voting today
UP Urban Local Body Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place today across 38 districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. The polling for UP 'nikay chunav' is scheduled to begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.