UPSC Mains 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Mains 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in
The candidates who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam will have their personality tests and interviews conducted by UPSC, scroll down for the live and latest updates on UPSC Mains result.
UPSC Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be released soon. The UPSC declared the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 on November 24 and noted the results are "expected" to be announced. However, the UPSC Mains result 2022 date has not been announced yet. Candidates can expect the UPSC CS Mains 2022 result anytime soon. Once available, a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be posted on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. However, the notice issued today suggests that the results will be available soon. The candidates who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam will have their personality tests and interviews conducted by UPSC. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.
UPSC Mains Result 2022; download the official notice here
UPSC official notice states that, "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."
UPSC Mains Result 2022 Date
UPSC has not announced the date to release the UPSC Mains result 2022 as of now. However according to the reports the result will be out in the first week of Decemeber.
UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here’s how to check the result
Go to the official website of the UPSC (https://upsc.gov.in/).
Click on the icon that says ‘Written results’
Then, click on the link which says Civil Services Mains (Written) Results 2021.
From here, you should be able to download the PDF of the document containing the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Mains 2021.
Save the UPSC Mains Result 2021 PDF for future reference.
UPSC Mains 2022: LIVE UPDATES
UPSC Mains 2022: LIVE UPDATES
