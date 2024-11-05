US Election 2024 Live Updates: White House Barricaded, Shops Boarded Up As Poll Tensions Rise
US Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The US presidential election set to witness Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a tight race as voters flood the polls today. The US Election result 2024 will likely hinge on swing state electoral votes.
Trending Photos
US Elections 2024 LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a tight presidential race as 160 million registered voters are heading to polls today. Both Democratic and Republican candidates are intensifying their last-minute campaigning to sway undecided voters in crucial swing states.
The final few polls reveal a close race across key swing states. According to The Washington Post, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains her national lead and is ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, though her edge in Pennsylvania has tightened. Meanwhile, Trump continues to lead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.
On the eve of election day, Vice President Harris and former President Trump were seen campaigning in Pennsylvania, the battleground state. While Kamala Harris claimed that'momentum’ is on her side, Donald Trump appeared ready to blame his supporters if he lost. “The only way we can blow it is if you blow it,” Trump asserted.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For All Live Updates
US Elections 2024 Live: When Will Poll Start As Per IST
According to India Standard Time (IST), the polling in the United States is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. on November 5 and continue till 6:oo a.m. on November 6.
US Elections 2024 Live: Trump Continues To Lead In Arizona, North Carolina
The final polls reveal a close race across key swing states, reports The Washington Post. Vice President Kamala Harris maintains her national lead and is ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, though her edge in Pennsylvania has tightened. Meanwhile, Trump continues to lead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.
US Elections 2024 Live: New Polls Show Trump Ahead Of In Key Swing States
A recent poll by AtlasIntel reveals that former President Donald Trump is ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in all seven crucial swing states, although the lead is slim. The states where Trump is expected to perform well include North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. This finding comes as a surprise, particularly in Iowa, adding further intrigue to the upcoming election.
US Elections Live: Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump
Ahead of the US elections, popular podcaster Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. This announcement follows Rogan's nearly three-hour interview with Trump, during which he expressed his support. "For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan stated on X.
Trump responded to the endorsement during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, expressing gratitude: "Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." This endorsement adds to the momentum for Trump's campaign as voters prepare to head to the polls.
US Elections 2024 Live: When Will The Results Be Known?
Initial insights on candidate performance is likely to arrive between 7pm and 8pm US Eastern Time (midnight to 1am GMT). This is when polls close in significant battleground states like Georgia and North Carolina.
US Elections 2024 Live: When Do Polls Open And Close?
Voting Start Times: No uniform time is set nationwide for opening the voting on November 5. Most states open polls at 7am (local time), while some states begin voting earlier (5am) or later (10am). In certain states (New Hampshire, Tennessee, Washington), the start time varies by county or municipality.
Voting End Times: Similarly, polls close at different times across the US. Earliest closures can be at 6pm US Eastern Time (11pm GMT) in Indiana and Kentucky. Meanwhile, Hawaii and Alaska polls close latest, at midnight US Eastern Time (5am GMT).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.