US Election 2024 Live Updates: White House Barricaded, Shops Boarded Up As Poll Tensions Rise

US Elections 2024 LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a tight presidential race as 160 million registered voters are heading to polls today. Both Democratic and Republican candidates are intensifying their last-minute campaigning to sway undecided voters in crucial swing states.

The final few polls reveal a close race across key swing states. According to The Washington Post, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains her national lead and is ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, though her edge in Pennsylvania has tightened. Meanwhile, Trump continues to lead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

On the eve of election day, Vice President Harris and former President Trump were seen campaigning in Pennsylvania, the battleground state. While Kamala Harris claimed that'momentum’ is on her side, Donald Trump appeared ready to blame his supporters if he lost. “The only way we can blow it is if you blow it,” Trump asserted.