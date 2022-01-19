UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll Updates: 50% choose Adityanath as CM in Bundelkhand

19 January 2022, 18:53 PM
Bundelkhand: BJP repeating stunning performance
In 2017 election, BJP won all the 19 seats in Bundelkhand region. They look in a strong position this time too. However, they may lose 1-2 seats.
19 January 2022, 18:48 PM
Purvanchal: Vote Share
BJP - 39%
SP - 36%
BSP - 11%
Congress - 8%
19 January 2022, 18:39 PM
What is the biggest issue for UP's voter
1) Unemployment - 73%
2)Inflation - 65%
3) Development - 54%
4) Stray animals - 39%
5) Farmers - 19%
19 January 2022, 18:37 PM
SP makes massive gains in Purvanchal region
In 2017, SP gained 22 per cent votes here. This time, the Akhilesh Yadav led party may get 25 per cent votes here.
19 January 2022, 18:33 PM