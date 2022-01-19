हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll Updates: 50% choose Adityanath as CM in Bundelkhand

As the nation is all set to witness high-octane poll battle in five states, Zee news brings to you India's biggest-ever opinion poll - with largest sample size ever collected. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will go to polls between February-March.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 19:03
Comments |

As the nation is all set to witness high-octane poll battle in five states, Zee news brings to you India's biggest-ever opinion poll - with largest sample size ever collected. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will go to polls between February-March. The biggest poll battle will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh - country's biggest state in terms of population - where voting will be done for 403 seats in 7 phases.

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

‘Janta Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll - received over 10 lakh responses from people of the five states.

Welcome to Zee News' Desh ka Mood opinion poll:

19 January 2022, 18:53 PM

Bundelkhand: BJP repeating stunning performance

In 2017 election, BJP won all the 19 seats in Bundelkhand region. They look in a strong position this time too. However, they may lose 1-2 seats.

 

19 January 2022, 18:48 PM

Purvanchal: Vote Share

BJP - 39%

SP - 36%

BSP - 11%

Congress - 8%

19 January 2022, 18:39 PM

What is the biggest issue for UP's voter

1) Unemployment - 73%
 
2)Inflation - 65%

3) Development - 54%

4) Stray animals - 39%

5) Farmers - 19%

19 January 2022, 18:37 PM

SP makes massive gains in Purvanchal region

In 2017, SP gained 22 per cent votes here. This time, the Akhilesh Yadav led party may get 25 per cent votes here.

19 January 2022, 18:33 PM

Purvanchal Opinion Polls

