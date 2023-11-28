LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Pipe Laying Work Completed, Workers To Be Evacuated Soon
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: 41 trapped workers finally got a ray of hope on Tuesday as rescue workers drilled through the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked their way out of Silkyara tunnel.
News Delhi: After 16 days of being trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, 41 workers finally got a ray of hope on Tuesday as rescue workers drilled through the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked their way out. A top official of the state said that the drilling operation was completed. The managing director of NHIDCL, Mahmood Ahmed, did not confirm the news immediately, but said that the final section of the escape pipe was being inserted through the drilled hole. The tunnel had caved in on November 12, leaving 41 workers stuck inside with no exit.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the site of the tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand and took stock of the rescue work that is underway to save 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.
Meanwhile, the relatives of the 41 workers have been asked to be ready and keep the clothes and bags of the workers handy as the rescue work is expected to end soon, according to official sources. The sources said that the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after they are brought out of the tunnel.
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Rescue Ops
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami via call.
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Live: 'Focus On Manual Drilling', Says Expert
Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper said that the vertical drilling works have been stopped and they are focusing on manual drilling which is progressing on a swift pace.
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Live: Rat-Hole Mining Experts Called In
Rat-hole mining experts called in to help rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel began manual drilling Monday through the rubble. Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally.
Uttarakhand Rescue Operations Live: Ambulances Deployed Outside Tunnel
Ambulances and NDRF personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the tunnel. The NDRF team will be going inside the tunnel to bring out the trapped labourers one by one, as per official sources.
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Live: Pipe Laying Work Completed, Says CM Dhami
Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami on Tuesday said, "As a result of the immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labor brothers will be taken out."
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Ops Live: Drilling Work Ends
Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.