LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Pipe Laying Work Completed, Workers To Be Evacuated Soon

News Delhi: After 16 days of being trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, 41 workers finally got a ray of hope on Tuesday as rescue workers drilled through the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked their way out. A top official of the state said that the drilling operation was completed. The managing director of NHIDCL, Mahmood Ahmed, did not confirm the news immediately, but said that the final section of the escape pipe was being inserted through the drilled hole. The tunnel had caved in on November 12, leaving 41 workers stuck inside with no exit.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the site of the tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand and took stock of the rescue work that is underway to save 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the 41 workers have been asked to be ready and keep the clothes and bags of the workers handy as the rescue work is expected to end soon, according to official sources. The sources said that the workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after they are brought out of the tunnel.