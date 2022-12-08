Vadgam (SC) Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: D-day is here and the counting for the Gujarat election has commenced. Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases - on December 1 and 5. There is total of 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term -- an outcome that will equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal. If the BJP wins big in Gujarat, it will be a huge morale boost for the party. It will enthuse BJP's rank and file, and reinforce the impression that the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake. Today's results will reveal if the party's silent campaign has cut ice with people. The party's campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes. For the AAP, which carried out a high-decibel campaign, the elections in Gujarat are an opportunity to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level.

One of the 182 constituencies is Vadgam which is reserved for SC. Vadgam is situated in the Banaskantha district and falls under Patan Parliament Seat. There are over 40,000 SC voters in the constituency while there are around 10,000 ST voters. According to estimates, Vadgam has around 2,70,000 voters who will decide the fate of current MLA Jignesh Mevani who is contesting on Congress’ ticket, BJP has fielded Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela while AAP's candidate is Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya. A total of 11 candidates are in the fray from the seat. The total voter turnout in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was a little over 64 per cent.