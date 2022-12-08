Varachha Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Varachha Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 5 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. Kishor Kanani Kumar from BJP, Alpesh Kathiriya from AAP, Pyarelal Bharti from BSP, Prafulbhai Togadiya Papanbhaifrom Congress, Mahajan Pratibhaben Pankajbhai from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party are the candidates from the Varachha Gujarat Assembly seat.

Check Live updates