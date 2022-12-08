topStoriesenglish
Varachha Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway

Varachha Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A total of 5 candidates have contested from Varachha Gujarat Assembly seat that includes Kishor Kanani Kumar from BJP, Alpesh Kathiriya from AAP and Prafulbhai Togadiya Papanbhai from Congress.

Varachha Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Varachha Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 5 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. Kishor Kanani Kumar from BJP, Alpesh Kathiriya from AAP, Pyarelal Bharti from BSP, Prafulbhai Togadiya Papanbhaifrom Congress, Mahajan Pratibhaben Pankajbhai from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party are the candidates from the Varachha Gujarat Assembly seat.

