LIVE: Pistol used by UP gangster Vikas Dubey during Kanpur incident recovered, says Faridabad Police

8 July 2020, 11:13 AM
Vikas Dubey is planning to surrender. UP STF is conducting raids at all possible hideouts of the gangster. Dubey is currently alone but it is believed that he may contact his lawyers soon.
8 July 2020, 10:59 AM
UP STF team reaches Vikas Dubey's village to search the well inside the gangster's house.
8 July 2020, 10:46 AM
Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter.
8 July 2020, 10:27 AM
Sources say, Vikas Dubey could have fled to Gurugaon. Sources also revealed that the Faridabad Police islikely to hold a press conference at 11 am.
8 July 2020, 10:16 AM
According to police sources, Vikas Dubey was in Faridabad for the past 2-3 days. The STF has arrested 3 aides of the notorious gangster. The police recovered weapons from them which includes 2 pistols of the UP Police.
8 July 2020, 09:56 AM
Uttar Pradesh government action on Vikas Dubey:
* Three UP cops suspended
* UP Govt demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 4
* Over 100 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey after 8 cops gunned down
* Surveillance team scanning mobile over 500 mobile phones
* Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh
* Three more people, including close relative of Vikas Dubey, held
8 July 2020, 09:51 AM
Vikas Dubey, is an infamous history-sheeter in Uttar Pradesh, he has 60 cases against his name. Dubey is also known to have murdered a minister in the former Rajnath Singh government in UP. In 2001, Vikas Dubey barged into a police station and gunned down Santosh Shukla, who was a minister in the Rajnath Singh-led UP government.