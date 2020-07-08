LIVE: Pistol used by UP gangster Vikas Dubey during Kanpur incident recovered, says Faridabad Police

New Delhi: More than 100 teams of the Uttar Pradesh police have been engaged in an operation to nab wanted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who has been absconding for over five days since the raid in Knapur which resulted in the death of eight police personnel.

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday killed Amar Dubey, a history-sheeter and a close aide of Vikas Dubey, in an encounter in Hamirpur. The encounter was carried out by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, Haryana police raided a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night and arrested three aides of Vikas Dubey.

On July 3, eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra were gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur when they went in to arrest Dubey and his gang members. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack.

The UP Police is in touch with the Haryana Police in its man-hunt for Vikas Dubey and the search for the gangster has been intensified in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates: