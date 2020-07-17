Live: WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12 results to be out in less than an hour on wbchse.nic.in

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12th or the Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Result 2020 on its official website on Friday (July 17, 2020). WBCHSE will announce the WB Class 12th results at 3.30 PM but the students will be able to check their scores through the official website and SMS from 4 PM onwards.

The results will be released for all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce. Once declared students can check their results on these websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. This year WBCHSE will not release the merit list for class 12th exam.

Students will be able to check their Class 12 results 2020 using their roll number and date of birth. Nearly, eight lakh students who appeared for the West Bengal class 12 board exams are awaiting the results. The West Bengal Class 12th results will also be available on - wbresults.nic.in; exametc.com; results.shiksha; westbengal.shiksha; westbengalonline.in; west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

Students must note that the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 released online will be provisional in nature. They will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools.

Tune in to Zeenews.com for live updates on West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 results 2020 -