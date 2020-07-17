Live: WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12 results to be out in less than an hour on wbchse.nic.in

17 July 2020, 15:09 PM
West Bengal Students can also check their results by downloading the result app from results.shiksha.
17 July 2020, 15:04 PM
West Bengal government has directed all colleges in the state that the admission process this year has to be completely online and students cannot be asked to come to campus before classes start. The move has been taken in view of the Centre's social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic.
17 July 2020, 15:00 PM
A total of 86.29 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination last year. Shovan Mandal with 498 marks has secured rank 1 in the examination with 100 in Bengali, Maths- 100, Chemistry- 100, English- 99, Biology- 99.5, Physics- 99.5
17 July 2020, 14:39 PM
WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12 results 2020 will be published through a press conference, which will be held at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council in Kolkata.
17 July 2020, 14:37 PM
Those awaiting the West Bengal board class 12 exam results 2020 will be able to check their scores soon as the results will be declared in about 90 minutes on the board's official website.
17 July 2020, 14:27 PM
How to check WBCHSE results 2020 via the mobile app
Download ‘WBCHSE results 2020’ mobile application from google play store.
Enter login credential and click on the submit button.
Your result will be displayed on screen.
17 July 2020, 14:26 PM
How to check WBCHSE 12th Results 2020 online
-Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in
-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’
-Key in your roll number and name to check your result
-Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
-Download and take its print out.
17 July 2020, 14:23 PM
WBBSE had declared the class 10th result on July 15. A total of 86.34% of students have passed the examination.
17 July 2020, 14:20 PM
WBCHSE will not release the merit list/ topper list this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
17 July 2020, 14:18 PM
WBCHSE had conducted the class 12th exams in 2,500 centres of West Bengal.
17 July 2020, 14:15 PM
WBCHSE will release the result on its official website at wbchse.nic.in. However, if the website does not open, students can also check their results on third-party websites like wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in
17 July 2020, 14:13 PM
Students of WBCHSE 12th Results 2020 mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.
17 July 2020, 14:12 PM
Around 8 lakh students will get their West Bengal class 12th results today at 4 pm.
17 July 2020, 14:09 PM
The results will be announced at 3.30 pm while the scores will be available on the official website after 4 pm at wbchse.nic.in.
17 July 2020, 14:08 PM
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results today at wbchse.nic.in.