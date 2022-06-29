West Bengal bypolls, GTA election results 2022 live updates: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Hamro Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) managed to win one seat each, as the counting of votes polled during the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling hills began today (June 29, 2022) morning. This is for the first time that the TMC has managed to win a seat in the GTA, alongside the newly floated Hamro Party and the BGPM.

Two independents have also emerged victorious in the GTA polls.

Polls to the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling hills, were held on Sunday, after a decade marked by a series of changes in the region's political dynamics.

The counting of votes for Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal also began this morning.

By-elections were also held in six wards of six municipalities of the state. The TMC won four, whereas the Congress and the CPI(M) won one each. By-polls were conducted in ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia, where sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March, and ward number 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was gunned down. CPI(M) 's Ashok Gangopadhyay won by a margin of 130 votes from ward number 16 of Chandannagar Municipality.