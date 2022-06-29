NewsIndia
West Bengal bypolls, GTA election results 2022 live updates: Counting of votes underway for GTA polls in Darjeeling; Mamata Banerjee's TMC bags maiden seat

West Bengal bypolls, GTA election results 2022 live updates: Two independents have also emerged victorious in the GTA polls.

West Bengal bypolls, GTA election results 2022 live updates: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Hamro Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) managed to win one seat each, as the counting of votes polled during the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling hills began today (June 29, 2022) morning. This is for the first time that the TMC has managed to win a seat in the GTA, alongside the newly floated Hamro Party and the BGPM.

Two independents have also emerged victorious in the GTA polls.

Polls to the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling hills, were held on Sunday, after a decade marked by a series of changes in the region's political dynamics.

The counting of votes for Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal also began this morning.

By-elections were also held in six wards of six municipalities of the state. The TMC won four, whereas the Congress and the CPI(M) won one each. By-polls were conducted in ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia, where sitting Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in March, and ward number 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, where TMC councillor Anupam Dutta was gunned down. CPI(M) 's Ashok Gangopadhyay won by a margin of 130 votes from ward number 16 of Chandannagar Municipality.

 

29 June 2022
12:26 PM

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections 2022

The counting of votes for Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal also began this morning. In Siliguri, counting started in nine seats of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (sub-divisional council), 22 panchayats, and four panchayat samitis at 8 am.

The TMC is leading in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad as per early trends, the official said.

12:24 PM

GTA polls 2022: A look at the elections

Polls to the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling hills, were conducted on Sunday (June 26), after a decade marked by a series of changes in the region's political dynamics. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) swept the first and only GTA polls in 2012, winning all the seats.

Elections could not be held in 2017 due to a violent statehood agitation, with a state-appointed administrative body taking over the reins of the council.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), GJM and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) have boycotted the GTA polls this time.

12:21 PM

Counting of votes underway for GTA polls in Darjeeling; Mamata Banerjee's TMC bags maiden seat

The counting of votes polled during the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling hills is currently underway. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won one seat and is leading n another.  

Hamro Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) have so far won one seat each.

This is for the first time that the TMC has managed to win a seat in the GTA, alongside the newly floated Hamro Party and the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

Two independents have also emerged victorious in the GTA polls 2022.

