Bengal News Today LIVE Updates: Suvendu Hits Back After Mamata Banerjee Claims, 'Union Govt was on the Verge of Collapse'

Bengali News Update: Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the third highest in India after UP and Maharashtra. In the 2009 general election, Mamata Banerjee's TMC surprised everyone by winning 19 of these. Unfazed by the Modi wave in 2014, it did even better, bagging 34. It wasn’t always thus: in 2004, it bagged a solitary seat, down from eight in 1999. Earlier, the CPM-led Left Front had a formidable record. In eight consecutive Lok Sabha polls between 1980 and 2004, it won anything between 38 (1980) and 26 (1984) seats. Of course, 1984 was India's biggest wave election, after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. In the 2011 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the Left Front was defeated by the All India Trinamool Congress which won an absolute majority of seats. This led to the end of 34 year Communist rule in West Bengal as well as the end of the longest serving democratically elected Communist government in the world. Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress, became the chief minister.