Bengal News Today LIVE Updates: Suvendu Hits Back After Mamata Banerjee Claims, 'Union Govt was on the Verge of Collapse'

Bengal Latest News: Zee News English brings the latest Bangla news, Breaking news from West Bengal, Kolkata-North Bengal news headlines, Live updates and more. Find all the Bengal political news headlines, photos, videos, comments, breaking news, pictures and Video News here.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:54 PM IST|Source:
  • In the 2011 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the Left Front was defeated by the All India Trinamool Congress which won an absolute majority of seats.
  • This led to the end of 34 year Communist rule in West Bengal as well as the end of the longest serving democratically elected Communist government in the world.
  • Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress, became the chief minister.

LIVE Blog

In the 2011 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the Left Front was defeated by the All India Trinamool Congress which won an absolute majority of seats. This led to the end of 34 year Communist rule in West Bengal as well as the end of the longest serving democratically elected Communist government in the world. Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress, became the chief minister. 

02 February 2023
23:53 PM

Suvendu Adhikari Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari hits back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for commenting that on the day of the Budget on Wednesday, the Union government was virtually on the verge of collapse because of the share market crash. Condemning the chief minister's remarks, the opposition leader said the remarks were completely 'anti-state' and 'baseless'. 

bengal news today livewest bengal news today livebengal politics newsbengal political partylatest news from kolkatatop news from bengalBengal newsKolkata NewsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeAdhir Ranjan ChowdhurySuvendu Adhikaritmc latest newsTrinamool Congress news

