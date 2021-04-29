Zee News Maha Exit Poll Live: Mamata may retain Bengal, BJP to win Assam & Puducherry, DMK ahead in TN, Kerala to remain with LDF

29 April 2021, 20:02 PM
Tamil Nadu:
Total seats – 234
AIADMK+ – 46-68
DMK+ – 164-186
Others – 0-6
(According to News 24 - Chanakya Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 20:00 PM
Kerala:
Total seats – 140
LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2
(According to India Today – Axis Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:56 PM
76.07 per cent voter turnout recorded in the eighth and final phase of West Bengal polls: EC
29 April 2021, 19:44 PM
BJP looks set to retain Assam with a considerable margin over Congress+.
Total seats in Assam – 126
BJP+ - 61-79
Cong+ - 47-65
Others – 0-3
(According to News 24 - Chanakya Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:41 PM
LDF has the upper hand in Kerala, as it leaves behind UDF.
Total seats – 140
LDF – 72-80
UDF – 58-64
BJP – 1-5
Others – 0
(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:40 PM
DMK-Congress alliance looks set to unseat incumbent AIADMK.
Total seats – 234
AIADMK+ – 58-68
DMK+ – 160-170
Others – 4-6
(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:38 PM
BJP looks set to form government in Puducherry.
Total seats – 30
BJP+ – 16-20
Congress+ – 11-13
Others – 0
(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:25 PM
"This fight is not against Mamata Didi but for Azadi of people of Bengal, for their democratic freedom," said Supriyo.
29 April 2021, 19:24 PM
BJP leader Babul Supriyo told Zee News he is confident that the BJP will get a clear majority.
29 April 2021, 19:13 PM
West Bengal:
Total seats – 294
BJP+ - 109-121
TMC – 152-164
Cong – 15-25
Others – 0
(According to ABP – C Voter Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:12 PM
West Bengal:
Total seats – 294
BJP+ - 138-148
TMC – 126-136
Cong – 6-9
Others – 1-3
(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)
29 April 2021, 19:10 PM
Assam: BJP looks set to return in the state.
Total seats: 126
BJP - 75-85
Cong+ - 40-50
(According to AAJ TAK - AXIS)