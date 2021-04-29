हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee News Maha Exit Poll Live: Mamata may retain Bengal, BJP to win Assam & Puducherry, DMK ahead in TN, Kerala to remain with LDF

Four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadua, Kerala and one Union Territory - Puducherry - went to polls. Zee News Maha Exit Poll brings predictions about all five assemblies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 29, 2021 - 20:08
Comments |

New Delhi: As polling for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal assembly elections completes, Zee News brings Maha Exit Polls predicting who will win the elections to four states and one Union territory.

The five assemblies that went to polls are West Bengal (294 seats), Assam (126 seats) , Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).

Who will win West Bengal? Who will form government in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry? The pollsters churn out the numbers to make predictions.

Check out the poll predictions on Zee News Maha Exit Poll here:

Live TV

29 April 2021, 20:02 PM

Tamil Nadu:

Total seats – 234

 AIADMK+ – 46-68

DMK+ – 164-186

Others – 0-6

(According to News 24 - Chanakya Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 20:00 PM

Kerala:

Total seats – 140

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 0-2

(According to India Today – Axis Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:56 PM

76.07 per cent voter turnout recorded in the eighth and final phase of West Bengal polls: EC

29 April 2021, 19:44 PM

BJP looks set to retain Assam with a considerable margin over Congress+.

Total seats in Assam – 126

BJP+ - 61-79

Cong+ - 47-65

Others – 0-3

(According to News 24 - Chanakya Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:41 PM

LDF has the upper hand in Kerala, as it leaves behind UDF.

Total seats – 140

 LDF – 72-80

UDF – 58-64

BJP – 1-5

Others – 0

(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:40 PM

DMK-Congress alliance looks set to unseat incumbent AIADMK.

Total seats – 234

 AIADMK+ – 58-68

DMK+ – 160-170

Others – 4-6

(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:38 PM

BJP looks set to form government in Puducherry.

Total seats – 30

BJP+ – 16-20

Congress+ – 11-13

Others – 0

(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:25 PM

"This fight is not against Mamata Didi but for Azadi of people of Bengal, for their democratic freedom," said Supriyo. 

29 April 2021, 19:24 PM

BJP leader Babul Supriyo told Zee News he is confident that the BJP will get a clear majority.

29 April 2021, 19:13 PM

West Bengal:

Total seats – 294

BJP+ - 109-121

TMC – 152-164

Cong – 15-25

Others – 0

(According to ABP – C Voter Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:12 PM

West Bengal:

Total seats – 294

BJP+ - 138-148

TMC – 126-136

Cong – 6-9

Others – 1-3

(According to Republic-CNX Exit Poll)

29 April 2021, 19:10 PM

Assam: BJP looks set to return in the state.

Total seats: 126

BJP - 75-85

Cong+ - 40-50

(According to AAJ TAK - AXIS)

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Those are of age above 18 do not expect vaccination from May 01!