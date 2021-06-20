LJP crisis: Chirag Paswan battles for control, claims support of 65 committee members

New Delhi: As the crisis in Lok Janshakti Party deepens, Chirag Paswan in a party meeting in New Delhi to show support for himself claiming that 65 of the 74 working committee members are with him.

The political heir of Ramvilas Paswan, announced that he will hold a roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur on July 5 his father's birth anniversary, as a clear message to the party rebels.

The decision to launch the yatra from Hajipur is significant because Ram Vilas Paswan was elected to Lok Sabha from the seat multiple times and currently Pashupati Paras represents the seat now. Chirag Paswan said Hajipur had been "karmabhoomi" of his father.

In the meeting Chirag condemned his uncle and rebel leader Paras for his statements and actions, accusing him of misleading people.

He also demanded a Bharat Ratna -- the country's highest civilian award -- for his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Meanwhile, both Chirag Paswan and newly-elected LJP national president Paras have written to the Election Commission over the right on the party symbol, according to sources.

The crisis began on Monday, when five MPs including Paras rebelled and asked the Lok Sabha Speaker recognise them as a separate group.

Ramvilas Paswan, a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, had died in October 2020. Now, within a year his party is in deep crisis, with his younger brother making a bid for party leadership.

