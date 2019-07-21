LJP MP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother, Ram Chandra Paswan, dies

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament Ram Chandra Paswan passed away at RML Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was 57. Ram Chandra Paswan was the younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He was the sitting MP from Bihar’s Samastipur parliamentary constituency.

Ram Chandra had suffered a major heart attack on July 10 and was admitted to RML Hospital where he was kept in Intensive Care Unit. The doctors have done his angiography and stenting but his condition remained critical.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag posted a tweet informing everyone about the death of his uncle. Ram Chanda was a four-term MP. He had won his first Lok Sabha election in 1999. In the recently held Lok Sabha election, Ram Chandra defeated his Congress rival Dr Ashok Kumar by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes. Ram Chandra is survived by his wife and two sons.