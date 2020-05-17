हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lockdown 4.0: Domestic, international flights now barred till May 31




File Photo

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the prohibition on scheduled domestic and international passenger flights till May 31.

The announcement comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

In a statement, the civil aviation regulatory, however, said the restriction will not be applied to international all-cargo operations and the flights specially approved by the regulator.

The DGCA said it will suitably inform airlines on flights resumption in due course.

In its guideline for the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31, the MHA said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers will be prohibited, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes.


